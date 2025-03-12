Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

A party favouring a gradual approach to Greenland’s independence from Denmark has won an election dominated by US President Donald Trump’s threats to take over the Arctic island, potentially by military force.

Demokraatit, a pro-business, social liberal party, unexpectedly came in first place with 30 per cent of the vote in the autonomous territory of just 57,000 people.

But in a sign of deep divisions, Naleraq, the party pushing for the fastest route to independence and an exploration of deeper ties with the US, placed second with 24 per cent.

The two traditional parties of government that currently run Greenland in a coalition, Inuit Ataqatigiit and Siumut, came third and fourth with 22 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

“We don’t want independence tomorrow. We want a good foundation,” said Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Demokraatit’s leader, who will be given the first chance to form a government.

The vast, geopolitically important Arctic island was thrust into the global spotlight by Trump’s renewed interest in annexing the territory to strengthen US national security in an escalating tussle for influence in the far north with Russia and China.

Trump said on Monday that the US was ready to invest billions of dollars in Greenland, promising its residents to “make you rich”.

Greenlanders have long demanded independence from Denmark, but opinion polls suggest residents favour a slow approach with consideration to preserving living standards. Greenland depends on a block grant from Copenhagen for about half its budget.

Greenland is seeking to boost its economy by opening up for more Arctic tourism, lengthening the runway of the airport in the capital Nuuk to accommodate larger aeroplanes. Flights from New York will start this summer.

There is also hope of attracting investment, including from the US, for the nascent mining industry. Greenland holds minerals and rare-earth deposits but lacks the infrastructure to exploit them, which is particularly challenging during the winter months.

Nielsen, a former mining minister, said in a TV debate on Tuesday: “Greenland needs to stand together in a time of great interest from the outside. There is a need for unity, so we will enter into negotiations with everyone.”

The election result was a defeat for Prime Minister Múte Egede, leader of Inuit Ataqatigiit, who has opposed Trump by insisting that Greenland does not want to be American or Danish.

Turnout rose five percentage points from the previous poll in 2021 to 71 per cent.

Greenland is already home to a US military base in its north, while Denmark is increasing spending substantially on Arctic defence, including for equipment and dogsled patrols.