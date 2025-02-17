The assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks was arrested by Dallas police Sunday morning.

Darrell Armstrong, 56, was arrested as a suspect on an aggravated assault charge. He is not in jail, according to DPD.

Dallas Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Preliminary investigation determined that Armstrong and the victim were in an argument when he hit the victim with a gun and threatened to shoot, according to the police report.

Dallas Mavericks Assistant coach Darrell Armstrong in 2024. Garrett Ellwood / NBAE / Getty Images

Police said Armstrong and the victim knew each other. It wasn’t clear whether Armstrong has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded and treated the victim at the scene, according to the police department.

The Dallas Mavericks said they are aware of an incident involving a member of its staff and placed that person on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident, Dallas police said.

Armstrong spent two seasons with the Mavericks late in his 14-year playing career and was a backup point guard on the 2005-06 team that reached the NBA Finals, losing to Miami. He joined the Dallas coaching staff in 2008-09.