One high school student was killed and three others were critically injured in Dana Point when a vehicle carrying a group of students hit a tree, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

A total of six students from Dana Hills High School were traveling in a white truck when the single-vehicle crash took place at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. The collision happened less than two miles from the campus near the intersection of Island Way and Dana Point Harbor Drive.

Deputies confirmed that the driver, 16-year-old Rebecca Cespedes of Dana Point, was declared dead at the scene. Three students, two male and one female, were in critical condition but were expected to survive, and two others suffered minor injuries. Public Information Officer Gerard McCann said it could be a while before investigators determine what caused the crash.

The school sent out a letter to parents Wednesday morning, expressing deep sadness for the life lost.

“We are aware this tragedy will affect our entire school family and have multiple counseling agencies and therapy dogs on-campus providing support for any student or staff member in need, “ said Dana Hills Principal Brittany Casey in the letter. “If your student would benefit from speaking with a counselor, please do not hesitate to reach out to our site directly.”

The crash comes just days before the school’s prom on Saturday.

Some parents shared their condolences on social media. One online user wrote on a Dana Point Facebook Group that his daughter, a junior at Aliso Niguel High School, was rattled.

“I pray that something positive comes from this horrible tragedy — that our young drivers might realize they’re not invincible,” the user wrote.

School officials did not say why the students were let out early on the day of the crash.

“Dana Hills High School is a strong community who will come together for each other and the affected Dolphin families. We thank you all for your support and compassion during this very difficult time,” Casey said.

Anyone with details or who witnessed the traffic collision may assist investigators by calling (949) 425-1860. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.