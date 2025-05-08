toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump hosted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House Tuesday. The meeting comes at a time where relations between the two neighbors and allies are unusually icy.

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, White House correspondent Tamara Keith, and international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

