Weather conditions at the Toronto Pearson Airport during Monday’s incident were not immediately clear

The Delta plane crash at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday follows warnings about runway accidents from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) since at least 2010.

The TSB has called it one of the “issues posing the greatest risk to Canada’s transportation system,” as reported by Financial Post in 2015.

TSB, an independent government agency that investigates accidents, said an average of 150 Canadian aircraft are involved in approach-and-landing accidents every year, in a watchlist published in November 2015. The agency further warned that the number has not decreased despite efforts by airports and Nav Canada, Canada’s civil air navigation service, to make runways safer.

“Operators, regulators and air-navigation service providers need to take more action to prevent approach-and-landing accidents, and to minimize the risks of adverse consequences if a runway overrun occurs,” the TSB said in a report on a 2015 Air Canada botched landing in Halifax.

Capt. Dan Adamus, who has been piloting commercial flights since 1985, said after the Halifax incident that while Canada’s runways are generally safe, there are some specific issues that need to be addressed.

The pilot said he’s also concerned that some airports in Canada still don’t comply with runway standards laid out by the International Civil Aviation Organization. Those standards require a certain amount of additional space at the end of a runway to protect passengers in case of an overrun, like the 2005 accident when an Air France plane missed the runway at Toronto’s Pearson airport and landed in a nearby creek.