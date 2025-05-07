Digilocker CBSE result 2025: PINs distributed to schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released DigiLocker access codes for students of Class 10 and Class 12 to help them download their academic records, including marksheets and certificates, once the 2025 results are announced. The results are in the final stages of preparation and are expected to be declared soon, CBSE said in an official notice.

CBSE has issued student-wise DigiLocker security PINs—also called access codes—through the DigiLocker school accounts. These codes have been shared with schools and are to be distributed to students individually to ensure secure and private access to their documents.

In a statement, the Board said students will be able to check their results on the official websites:

results.cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.incbse.gov.in

Digilocker CBSE result 2025: Steps for schools to download PINs

Schools can download the access codes using the following process:

Visit digitallocker.gov.in

Select “Login as School”

Enter CBSE LOC (List of Candidates) credentials

Click on “Download PIN File”

Choose Class 10 or Class 12

Download and securely share the codes with students

About the DigiLocker access code

The access code is a 6-digit security PIN used to verify the student’s identity and restrict access to personal academic records. This code is part of Parinam Manjusha, the CBSE’s official academic repository, developed in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

How students can access documents on DigiLocker

After the results are declared, students can log in to DigiLocker using their mobile number and the access code shared by the school. CBSE will also send login details to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

Once logged in, students will be able to download verified digital versions of their:

Marksheet

Migration certificate

School leaving certificate

These digital records can be used for academic admissions and career applications.

