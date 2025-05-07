Digilocker CBSE result 2025: PINs distributed to schools
CBSE has issued student-wise DigiLocker security PINs—also called access codes—through the DigiLocker school accounts. These codes have been shared with schools and are to be distributed to students individually to ensure secure and private access to their documents.
In a statement, the Board said students will be able to check their results on the official websites:
results.cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.incbse.gov.in
Digilocker CBSE result 2025: Steps for schools to download PINs
Schools can download the access codes using the following process:
Visit digitallocker.gov.in
Select “Login as School”
Enter CBSE LOC (List of Candidates) credentials
Click on “Download PIN File”
Choose Class 10 or Class 12
Download and securely share the codes with students
About the DigiLocker access code
The access code is a 6-digit security PIN used to verify the student’s identity and restrict access to personal academic records. This code is part of Parinam Manjusha, the CBSE’s official academic repository, developed in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).
How students can access documents on DigiLocker
After the results are declared, students can log in to DigiLocker using their mobile number and the access code shared by the school. CBSE will also send login details to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.
Once logged in, students will be able to download verified digital versions of their:
Marksheet
Migration certificate
School leaving certificate
These digital records can be used for academic admissions and career applications.