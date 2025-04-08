



While some longtime Walt Disney park fans will tell you that summer is the best time to visit the Magic Kingdom, this humble parkgoer disagrees. My personal favorite time to stroll through Disney is spring when all the new flowers are in bloom, and it’s temperate but not quite hot.

Of course, Disney knows it has fans who love all of its seasons (yes, even winter because the holidays at Disney are a true delight). For each fan who has a favorite time to go to the parks, the company has planned accordingly to delight, awe, and inspire.

There’s a lot to look forward to if you plan to visit any of the Disney parks this year. One is its water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, which are not only free to check out on your check-in day at any resort but are also both open at the same time this summer for the first time since before the pandemic.

Disney World also has two new productions in the works, both of which debut in May.

“Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” will be performed at the Sunset Showcase in Hollywood Studios on May 27. It will explore the backstories of Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and more. The Little Mermaid—A Musical Adventure” also kicks off on the same date and offers new ways to experience Ariel and her merry cast of friends.

Lastly, there are special discounted ticket options for children and adults that you can take advantage of for a limited time. Everyone’s trying to save these days as prices go up all around us, so you may as well trim the fat in any way you can.

In addition to all this, EPCOT has also announced a new attraction, which you should check out if you have a big visit planned this year.

A monorail zips past flower displays during the Flower and Garden Festival, which is currently in full bloom at Disney. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu/Getty Images

Disney has something new for Flower & Garden Festival visitors

If you plan to visit Disney’s Flower & Garden Festival this year, you’ll want to keep your eyes open for something fun you’ve never tried before.

As usual, Walt Disney (DIS) offers a rotating menu throughout the event, but guests looking for the Farmers Feast booth may be surprised to learn its changed locations this year. Find it at CommuniCore Hall, and once you do, check out its new Springtime Menu, which debuted on April 6 and will be served through May 3.

The first new menu item is Grilled Peaches with Burrata, which comes with quite a fancy dressing: prosciutto, petite lettuce, a sprig of mint, and sweet tea lemon gastrique. This dish retails for $5.50.

The second new thing to try is the Seared Pork Tenderloin, which comes with corn risotto and roasted red pepper sauce. Gorgeously plated, the dish seems to be not only attractive but also fairly reasonably priced, making it possible for guests to try the whole menu if they so desire.

The third and final item on the Springtime Menu is a dessert: the Warm Corn Cookie with Sweet Corn soft serve. While it’s certainly an ambitious offering and fairly priced at $5.25, it may be a bit corn-heavy for the average guest (unless corn is your favorite thing of all time).

Disney’s Flower & Garden Festival kicked off on March 5 and continues through June 2, so if you’d like to try the new dishes, you have plenty of time.

