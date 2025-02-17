A baby has been rushed to an Edmonton hospital after being attacked by a dog in Entwistle, Alta., about 80 kilometres west of the capital city.

RCMP confirmed that officers were called to an address in Entwistle shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday.



An ambulance is seen outside the RCMP detachment in Evansburg on Sunday, after officers responded to the nearby community of Entwistle earlier in the day.



Global News



When contacted by Global News, Alberta Health Services said in a statement that STARS air ambulance was called in around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 16 and that “one patient, an infant, was transported in critical condition.”

Story continues below advertisement

STARS confirmed the child was taken to Stollery Children’s Hospital.

No other details have been released.