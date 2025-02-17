A baby has been rushed to an Edmonton hospital after being attacked by a dog in Entwistle, Alta., about 80 kilometres west of the capital city.
RCMP confirmed that officers were called to an address in Entwistle shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday.
When contacted by Global News, Alberta Health Services said in a statement that STARS air ambulance was called in around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 16 and that “one patient, an infant, was transported in critical condition.”
STARS confirmed the child was taken to Stollery Children’s Hospital.
No other details have been released.
