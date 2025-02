Researchers gave stray dogs a choice of three bowls of different colours Anamitra Roy et al. 2025

Street dogs in India appear to love yellow. In an experiment, the free-ranging canines approached an empty yellow bowl around three times more than a nearby blue or grey bowl, even when those other bowls held food.

The findings suggest that dogs could have an innate attraction to yellow colouring – or possibly that they recognise yellow as the colour of people’s thrown-out food, says Anindita Bhadra at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata.