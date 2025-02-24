



If you’re searching for the secrets to a long and healthy life, who better to learn from than someone who has lived for more than a century? A 123-year-old Colombian woman, believed to be the world’s oldest living person, has defied the limits of human longevity. While genetics and lifestyle could have certainly played a role, she credits two simple foods as the key to her remarkable lifespan. María Antonia Cuero was born on 18 October 1901 as per an identity card issued in 2012, which would make her the oldest person in the world after French woman Jeanne Louise Calment who lived to 122. However, Cuero has not yet officially received the title from the Guinness World Records. If her claimed age is verified, she is also the oldest person to get vaccinated at the age of 119 in March 2021. In a television program, Los Informantes, Cuero revealed her daily routine, diet, lifestyle, and philosophy on life—laughing, not worrying, spending time outdoors, walking often, and sitting little—which she believes has contributed to her long life. Two Main Food Items That Helped Her: Fish: Born on the shores of the Mayorquín River in Colombia, Cuero grew up in a large family with 10 siblings, having easy access to fresh fish, which she often caught herself. “Good fish. I would fry the fish and then mix it with coconut and rice,” Cuero told the reporter. It’s not just Cuero’s belief that fish helps with longevity—science supports it too. Studies show that fish, rich in high-quality proteins, vitamins, and healthy oils, is a key part of a nutritious diet. Oily fish, in particular, is packed with omega-3, which has been widely researched for its potential benefits in heart health, cancer prevention, and inflammation reduction. Bananas: Another food Cuero loved was bananas. When asked about her favorite type, she specified: ‘The bocadillo bananas. The small ones.’ Also known as sugar bananas or lady finger bananas, these sweet and tender fruits are local favorites. Rich in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, potassium, and other healthy nutrients, bananas help improve digestion and immunity, maintain proper heart function, regulate blood pressure, and help balance fluids in the body-key factors to improve longevity. Philosophy for Long Life? In the documentary, the reporter also noted that until a few years ago, Cuero often credited her longevity to laughter, minimal worry, spending time outdoors, walking frequently, sitting little, eating fresh fish, and, whenever possible, swimming and rowing. When asked what she feared, Cuero replied: “I am not afraid of anything anymore.”