Support for Trump among Latinos has seen a sharp drop as he nears his first 100 days back in office. Many Latinos who once backed him now feel let down, especially because of how immigration policies have played out. According to a fresh Pew Research Center poll, about 72% of Latinos disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job, and 54% disapprove strongly. Only Black Americans showed a higher disapproval rate at 82%. This sharp drop matters because Trump had actually made surprising gains among Latino voters in the last election. Exit polls show that Latinos swung 19 points toward Trump compared to the 2020 election results. Even though Vice President Kamala Harris still captured a slight majority of Latino votes, 52% to 46%, it was a big change from Biden’s 33-point lead in 2020.

Overall, the Pew poll shows 59% of Americans disapprove of Trump, while 40% approve. Among Whites, the numbers are more evenly split, with 49% approving (including 39% strongly approving). Among Asian Americans, the disapproval rate stands at 69% compared to just 29% approving.

Why is support for Trump among Latinos collapsing so quickly?

The main reason? Immigration policies. Many Latinos who had placed their hopes in Trump feel abandoned. One big sore spot is Trump’s move to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans, a decision that is currently being fought in court.

Ronald Bellorin, a Venezuelan immigrant who fled to the U.S. during Trump’s first term, told the Washington Post how betrayed he feels. “Today, I feel the same way I felt in Venezuela—that they’re going to come take me somewhere I won’t be able to escape from,” he shared, tearing up as he recounted his family’s journey. “I thought we would be safe here.”

Stories like Ronald’s are becoming more common, especially among immigrant communities who once thought Trump would be their champion.

What happened to Trump’s strong Latino support in places like Florida?

Florida tells an interesting story. Trump had made major inroads with Latino voters there, especially among Venezuelan Americans. In Doral, Florida—often nicknamed “Doralzuela” because around 40% of residents have Venezuelan roots—Trump flipped the city. He lost Doral in 2016, but in 2024, he won with 62% of the vote, beating Kamala Harris by 25 points. Many Venezuelan Americans felt Trump understood their struggle with socialism back home. That’s why this feeling of betrayal cuts even deeper now.

John De La Vega, a Venezuelan American immigration lawyer and Army veteran, said it plainly: “The Venezuelan community gave President Trump their support. This is completely different from what I thought it was going to be.”

How are changes to immigration programs fueling Latino anger?

Beyond TPS, the Trump administration has taken action against several immigration programs that many Latinos depended on.

For instance, the CBP One app, a Biden-era tool that let asylum seekers schedule appointments, is now being targeted. Migrants using the app are being told to self-deport or risk being permanently barred from entering the U.S.

Another blow? The administration is also working to undo the CHNV program, which allowed over 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans sponsored by Americans to enter legally.

Programs helping Colombians, Ecuadorians, Central Americans, Haitians, and Cubans reunite with U.S.-based family members are also under threat, causing even more worry in immigrant communities.

Are Republicans still backing Trump despite these shifts?

Yes, but there’s some erosion there too. According to the Pew survey, about 75% of Republicans still approve of Trump’s performance. However, about 24% now disapprove, and 14% disapprove strongly.

Meanwhile, more than 9 in 10 Democrats disapprove of Trump, with just 7% approving. The growing dissatisfaction among some Republicans, especially those with ties to immigrant communities, shows that Trump’s base isn’t entirely immune to these policy shifts.

What could this mean for Trump moving forward?

Losing Latino support could have serious consequences. The Latino vote has been growing steadily in importance, especially in battleground states like Florida, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.

If Trump’s immigration policies continue to alienate Latino voters, he might find it harder to hold onto the gains he made in 2024. And while strong support among White voters remains, it may not be enough to offset losses in diverse states.

