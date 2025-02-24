Where did it take place?

U President Donald Trump on Monday deployed bombers less than 80 kms from the Russian border over Estonia, a frontline NATO state.The US Air Force’s long-range B-52H bombers took off from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and flew over the former Soviet state as it marked its Independence Day.

The flight of the B-52H Stratofortress bombers, which are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, took place over eastern Estonia. They were accompanied by F-35s and F/A-18 fighters, according to a report in Mirror.

This occurred as Europe marked three years since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine in February 2022.

What does the flight indicate?

The mission demonstrated the US’s continued commitment to defending NATO’s eastern flank.

It followed a warning from Russian commentator Sergei Mardan that Putin may seek to take control of the Baltic states—Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Estonian officials have raised concerns about Russia’s military build-up. The head of Estonia’s intelligence service, Kaupo Rosin, stated that Putin plans to double the number of soldiers along the borders of the Baltic states.

Estonian intelligence report

An Estonian intelligence report suggests that Russian forces near its border could nearly double from the 19,000 troops stationed there before the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The report also indicates that along the Finnish border, Russia may establish a new army corps, consisting of two or three combat units supported by additional auxiliary forces.

