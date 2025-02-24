Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today’s competitive business landscape, and particularly in the fast-paced software space, customer satisfaction is a true differentiator. After two decades of building and growing my property management software company, I’ve learned that the secret to exceeding our client’s expectations isn’t just about a powerful software platform — it’s about the people behind it.

Related: How Deep Should I Go on Employee Development? 4 Talent Lessons From a High-Stake Industry

Why employee development matters

Empowered, well-trained employees are the foundation of exceptional customer service. When employees are skilled and engaged, they are better equipped to meet customer needs and consistently provide service that will set your business apart from the competition. By prioritizing internal growth and building a team that is knowledgeable, motivated and committed to delivering true value, companies will in turn contribute to external growth.

Investing in professional development improves employees’ technical abilities within your specific industry, leading to more positive interactions and stronger, lasting relationships with clients. Employees who are given opportunities to learn and advance in their careers are more likely to stay in their positions, which means less turnover and service disruptions — both critical to customer satisfaction.

Global data shows that companies prioritizing relevant and ongoing employee training are significantly more productive and profitable than organizations that do not. Employee development is a true win-win situation: it equips your team with the skills they need to excel while enabling your business to deliver superior customer service that drives your competitive edge.

Case study: the ripple effect on customer satisfaction

Employees are able to deliver better service to customers when they can confidently leverage their expertise to address questions and concerns effectively. Clients feel valued and supported when customer service teams can resolve complex issues quickly, provide clear and knowledgeable guidance and even anticipate potential challenges. This level of expertise builds trust and loyalty among your customer base.

At my company, we strive for our Client Success Team to be more than just a support line. Instead, we aim to build industry experts with deep knowledge of the complex issues our customers care about — in our case, property management, real estate and business finance. While we seek out employees with relevant backgrounds in the industry, we also recognize that this level of expertise requires an investment in ongoing training and education.

To work toward this goal, we’ve supported initiatives like a property management training program offered by our local Real Estate Agency and professional development opportunities in customer service skills, compliance and technical training. Additionally, we host weekly company-wide training sessions on our software platform to keep all of our employees up to date on the latest features, integrations and advancements. Steps like these give me confidence that our team is always growing and evolving to meet the needs of our customers.

By equipping our employees with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed, we’ve created a ripple effect that has transformed our customer satisfaction to surpass our competitors. New account cancellations are down 40% and our overall Customer Happiness Score is up almost 10%. The numbers speak for themselves — empowered and confident employees not only excel in their roles but also more proactively identify opportunities to provide personalized, next-level service that customers may not even realize they need.

Related: Why Are Companies Still Holding Back on Investing in Employees’ Development?

Building a culture of growth and development

Creating a culture of growth and development within your organization takes more than offering a few professional development opportunities a year. As a business leader, your long-term focus should be on building a workplace environment where employees feel valued, supported and motivated to succeed. A few ideas to consider implementing:

Mentorship programs: Pairing new or early-career employees with experienced mentors provides invaluable guidance, support and learning opportunities. Creating these relationships can help build skill development and confidence among your employees. Mentorship also promotes knowledge-sharing within your team, so critical knowledge and insights can be passed down and amplified company-wide. Job-shadowing programs or other cross-departmental training opportunities can also help your employees better understand different functions within your organization.

Pairing new or early-career employees with experienced mentors provides invaluable guidance, support and learning opportunities. Creating these relationships can help build skill development and confidence among your employees. Mentorship also promotes knowledge-sharing within your team, so critical knowledge and insights can be passed down and amplified company-wide. Job-shadowing programs or other cross-departmental training opportunities can also help your employees better understand different functions within your organization. Regular training and upskilling: Offer your employees access to ongoing training opportunities that will help them stay current with industry trends and advancements. Depending on your industry, are there certifications, licensing, educational programs, conferences or workshops that will keep your employees ready to address evolving customer needs? Don’t overlook the importance of soft skills training in areas like communication, leadership or conflict resolution. Customer service-specific learning opportunities can be valuable refreshers for even the most experienced customer service pros.

Offer your employees access to ongoing training opportunities that will help them stay current with industry trends and advancements. Depending on your industry, are there certifications, licensing, educational programs, conferences or workshops that will keep your employees ready to address evolving customer needs? Don’t overlook the importance of soft skills training in areas like communication, leadership or conflict resolution. Customer service-specific learning opportunities can be valuable refreshers for even the most experienced customer service pros. Technical skills development: Make sure your employees have access to training and support for any of the tools, technologies or software platforms they need to do their jobs. Whether it’s mastering a new system or honing a specific technical skill they use daily, this development is critical to productivity and efficiency.

Make sure your employees have access to training and support for any of the tools, technologies or software platforms they need to do their jobs. Whether it’s mastering a new system or honing a specific technical skill they use daily, this development is critical to productivity and efficiency. External learning: If you are in a position to offer reimbursement for relevant college courses, certifications, professional degrees or industry events that your employees express interest in, consider evaluating these opportunities on a case-by-case basis.

Employees are more likely to stay engaged and motivated when they have clear opportunities for growth and advancement. This will directly impact customer satisfaction and boost employee retention, demonstrating your commitment to their long-term success and creating a stable and experienced team that your customers can count on.

Investing in employee development is a proven strategy for any business striving for long-term success and sustained growth.