Former Liberal MP Han Dong will not seek re-election after he says the party told him that they’d be running another candidate.

Dong, the independent member for Don Valley North, says he’s “disappointed” that he won’t be running in the upcoming contest, but said he didn’t want to split the vote in the safely Liberal riding to give the party its best shot at winning.

Dong stepped away from the Liberal caucus on March 22, 2023, after Global News, citing unnamed national security sources, published alleged details about his interactions with the Chinese consulate in Toronto. Dong reportedly had discussions with his party about returning to caucus since June 2023.

“As many of you know, I had no choice but to leave the Liberal caucus about two years ago to try and clear my name in response to false accusations Global News published about me,” Dong said in a statement published on social media.

Dong is now suing Global’s parent company, Corus Entertainment, and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Citing two national security sources, Global reported that Dong discussed the detention of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig with Han Tao, then China’s consul general in Toronto, in February 2021, without notifying the government first. The report included allegations suggesting that over the course of the phone call, Dong privately advised the diplomat that releasing the Two Michaels, who had been detained on national security grounds by Beijing, at that time would benefit the opposition Conservatives.

Dong has repeatedly said he had always advocated for the Two Michaels’ release.

A summary of the call, submitted by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) to the recent public inquiry on foreign interference, suggested Dong “expressed the view that even if the (People’s Republic of China) released the ‘Two Michaels’ at that moment, opposition parties would view the PRC’s action as an affirmation of the effectiveness of a hardline Canadian approach to the PRC.”

The CSIS intelligence summary, which the agency described as “incomplete,” also alleges Dong “stressed that any transparency provided by the PRC in relation to the ‘Two Michaels’ such as a court hearing or a court date, would help to placate Canadian public opinion and provide some valuable talking points to his own political party against the opposition.”

When asked about the call while testifying at Justice Marie-Josée Hogue’s inquiry, Dong said it was “possible” he discussed the Two Michaels but he did not “recall that conversation.” Dong added that “whenever (he) talked about the ‘Two Michaels’ … (He) always advocated for their early release,” along with “improving their conditions.”

Hogue said in her report that she could not say whether the CSIS public summary “accurately and fairly reflects” Dong’s conversation, which took place in Mandarin. She did say, however, that classified information presented to her “corroborates Mr. Dong’s denial of the allegation that he suggested the PRC should hold off releasing the Two Michaels.”

Under political pressure, then-prime minister Justin Trudeau appointed former Governor General David Johnston as a “special rapporteur” on foreign interference. Johnston, who did not interview Dong for his report, said in May 2023 it was “false” that Dong suggested the Two Michaels remain detained.

After Johnston’s report, Trudeau suggested it was up to Dong if he wanted to rejoin the Liberal ranks.

“I look forward to conversations with Han about whether he wants to come back, and whether his fight to clear his name is ongoing,” Trudeau told reporters at a Winnipeg press conference.

In July 2023, then-intergovernmental affairs minister Dominic Leblanc told reporters he was “going through the process” at Trudeau’s request to talk to Dong about rejoining the Liberal caucus.

Dong, however, never reclaimed his seat on the Liberal benches.

In June 2024, lawyers for Corus Entertainment attempted to have Dong’s lawsuit thrown out under a law preventing “strategic lawsuits” to limit free expression. An Ontario Superior Court judge rejected that application, saying it was in the public interest to hear the case.

“It has been my privilege to serve the residents of (Don Valley North) and a humbling experience to work with and learn from so many hardworking leaders, volunteers of community organizations and public institutions,” Dong’s statement read.

A notice on the Liberal Party’s website indicated that Maggie Chi, who formerly ran for Toronto City Council and was an Ontario Liberal Party nominee, will be the federal party’s candidate in the April 28 election.

With files from the Canadian Press.