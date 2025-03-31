Egyptian mogul Mohamed Al Fayed was accused of multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault [Getty]

Harrods on Monday said it was setting up a fund to compensate the dozens of women who have accused the upscale London department store’s late owner Mohamed Al-Fayed of sexual assault.

Any women who have so far come forward to allege abuse by the Egyptian billionaire, who died in 2023 aged 94, could receive up to £385,000 ($500,000) in compensation from the scheme.

Though applicants do not need to be a former Harrods employee, they must have had a “sufficiently close connection” to the store or to Al-Fayed’s role there to be successful.

“While nothing can undo the abuse which survivors have suffered, Harrods wants everyone who is eligible to receive this compensation,” a statement on Harrods’ website.

More and more women have come forward to accuse Al-Fayed, who besides Harrods also owned Premier League football club Fulham, following the September release of a BBC investigation into the claims of rape and assault.

One was just 16 when she says Al-Fayed assaulted her.

Those who wish to make a claim via the fund must do so before March 31, 2026.

Any applicant could make claims for various amounts depending on the level of harm.

For example women can claim an indemnity of £10,000 if they were forced to undergo intrusive gynaecological examinations to check if they had sexually transmitted diseases or were virgins.

All those who apply will receive an apology from Harrods.

But the department store said that women who refuse to undergo psychological examination would receive less compensation.

And if any applicant accepts an offer of compensation it will be treated as a “full and final settlement”, waiving their right to pursue action for damages.

Leigh Day Solicitors, which represents several of Al-Fayed’s accusers, said the proposal could be acceptable.

But Kingsley Hayes, a lawyer for the firm KP Law working on behalf of the Justice for Harrods victims’ association, criticised the fund.

“By controlling the process and outcomes, Harrods retains the upper hand, ensuring that any redress offered is on their terms and falls short of addressing the true impact on those affected,” the lawyer said.

Since the BBC documentary’s release more than 420 professed victims and witnesses have contacted Justice For Harrods.

The police say they have been contacted by more than 90 people accusing Al-Fayed of abuse.