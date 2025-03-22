SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Italian ski racer Federica Brignone and Marco Odermatt of Switzerland earned season-long downhill titles Saturday after the races at World Cup finals were canceled due to high wind.

The events were delayed several times throughout the day — first by early morning snow conditions and later because of the gusty conditions along the course. The sun was shining when the announcement was made and a big crowd gathered at the finish line.

Neither race will be made up, meaning Odermatt captures his second straight downhill discipline crown and Brignone the first of her career. Brignone also officially locks up the women’s overall title. Odermatt had already secured his fourth straight overall crown.

The women’s downhill was setting up to be quite a showdown, too, with Brignone entering the World Cup finals with a 16-point lead over Cornelia Huetter of Austria in the discipline and a 34-point margin over Italian teammate Sofia Goggia.

Odermatt held off Swiss teammate Franjo von Allmen by 83 points.

There’s a men’s and women’s super-G scheduled for Sunday.