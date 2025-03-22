



Enjoying the outdoors can be as simple as stepping into your backyard. You don’t need anything fancy to sip your morning coffee on the patio or to bask in the sunlight for your daily dose of Vitamin D, but it doesn’t hurt. One easy way to make these little moments even more relaxing is with a nice set of outdoor furniture.

Quality patio furniture typically comes with a large price tag, especially if you’re splurging on more than a chair or two. However, that’s not the case at Wayfair right now. The Winston Porter 4-Piece Patio Sofa Set, which customers call “solid and stylish” is currently 56% off. That means shoppers can score this stunning patio furniture set for just $270 instead of the regular $610.

Winston Porter 4-Piece Patio Sofa Set, $270 (was $610) at Wayfair

Perfect for conversations with friends and family, the attractive and high-quality set includes a loveseat, two matching chairs, and a coffee table. You’ll find cozy waster-resistant cushions securely attached to the seats, and backs of the sofa and accent chairs. The $267 deal is for the patio set with teal cushions, but if you prefer lime green or blue, they’re also on sale for $310.

Perhaps one of the most impressive things about this patio set is that it’s made from solid wood. The seating is crafted from Acacia wood, which is known for being durable and resistant to wear and tear. Oftentimes affordable patio furniture can skimp on the quality and go for manufactured wood options, but not this outdoor set.

One shopper wrote, “This outdoor sofa set has transformed my home. I live in a condo with a back deck and could not truly enjoy the deck until this patio set arrived. The assembly was incredibly easy, the wood is a beautiful color, and I still cannot get over the fact that this wood is real hardwood. I have gotten so many compliments on this set already. I recommend this set to anyone looking for a gorgeous patio set on a budget.”

This conversational outdoor seating is a popular Wayfair pick, with over 2,000 shoppers giving it a perfect five-star rating. One reviewer said, “This is one beautiful set we purchased. The quality looks like it should cost a lot more than what we paid. We have purchased a lot of things from Wayfair, but I think this is the best buy so far!”

Another shopper wrote, “This four-piece set is truly divine. The natural wood color is beautiful. The furniture is sturdy, comfortable, and roomy. It took us about 90 minutes to assemble. [It includes] extra tools and screws with simplified instructions. I have taken a couple of naps stretched out on the loveseat.”

Make the most of the warmer weather ahead by scoring this $270 deal on the Winston Porter 4-Piece Patio Sofa Set. The 56% off in savings won’t be around long, so don’t wait before adding it to your cart.