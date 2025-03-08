Image: Supplied

DP World and the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) have inaugurated the new state-of-the-art South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, marking a significant step in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance its role as a global trade hub.

The SAR3bn ($800m) modernisation and expansion programme has increased the terminal’s capacity from 1.8 million to 4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), with a long-term target of 5 million TEUs.

The three-year project has transformed the South Container Terminal into one of the most advanced and sustainable container terminals in the region. The expansion includes additional ship-to-shore equipment, which will be deployed in response to growing demand.

Since DP World first secured a concession outside the UAE in 1999, the Jeddah terminal has played a vital role in regional trade. This latest expansion carried out under a 30-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement, strengthens Jeddah’s position as a key trade gateway and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to enhance trade connectivity and economic diversification.

A ceremony to mark the opening was attended by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser; DP World Group chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem; Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and MD of DP World GCC; along with senior representatives from DP World, Mawani, government bodies, and key customers.

This development underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to strengthening its logistics sector and positioning Jeddah Islamic Port as a premier global trade hub.

Read: DP World handles over a million vehicles in 2024; China is top trading partner

DP World sets a milestone for regional trade



Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem stated, “Today marks a significant milestone in our long-term strategic investment in Jeddah Islamic Port. This expansion builds on our 25-year legacy in Jeddah and reinforces our commitment to driving trade growth in the region. With this modernised terminal, we are enhancing efficiency, improving supply chain resilience, and creating new trade opportunities for the kingdom and beyond for decades to come.”

Efficiency and sustainability

The terminal’s upgrades incorporate automation and digitalisation to boost efficiency. Smart systems will cut gate transaction times from two minutes to just 10 seconds. Additionally, IoT-enabled cargo tracking and AI-powered cargo tallying have been implemented to enhance operational accuracy.

The expansion has also introduced automated and electrified yard cranes, while the number of quay cranes is set to increase from 14 to 17 by the end of 2025, and eventually to 22 as capacity expands to 5 million TEUs.