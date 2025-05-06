Image credit: Wam (For illustrative purposes only)

Dubai’s RTA has informed drivers of expected delays on Emirates Road towards Sharjah due to maintenance and rehabilitation works. The affected area is between Dubai-Al Ain Road and the Al Amardhi-Al Awir Road intersection, with disruptions occurring on weekends from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

The delays are expected to continue until August 30, 2025. The RTA advises drivers to plan their journeys in advance to ensure timely arrival.

Expected delays on Emirates Road towards Sharjah due to maintenance and rehabilitation works between Dubai-Al Ain Road and the Al Amardhi-Al Awir Road intersection towards Sharjah during weekends from 5:00 PM to 8 PM,

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance traffic flow across Dubai, the RTA has upgraded the traffic light system at the intersection of Al Doha and Halab Streets. The improvements include the addition of a new lane on Al Doha Street—boosting road capacity and enabling smoother movement through the signal.

The authority has also developed 200 parking spaces to serve the Community Development Authority in Hatta and constructed a temporary gravel road from the Makan district towards the Hatta-Dubai Road. Traffic flow has also been improved at the intersections of King Salman Street with Braih and Al Gharbi Streets in the Jumeirah Beach Residence area, allowing the tram to operate at traffic signals while maintaining smooth vehicle movement.

Additional parking spaces have been provided at Emirates National School, Al Khawaneej. Motorists can also find a new lane on Dubai-Al Ain Road towards Dubai, beneath the Hind City Bridge.