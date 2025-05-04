The Durham Region Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a 47-year-old man in Pickering, Ont., saying it’s the region’s first homicide of 2025.

Durham Region officers said that on April 30, officers from its west division responded to a call for a well-being check in the area of Fairport Road and Third Concession Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside a vehicle, Durham police said in a brief statement.

The Ontario Coroner’s Office was notified and attended the scene, which was secured by police.

A post-mortem examination determined that the man’s death was the result of a homicide.

Durham Region police identified the victim as Joshua Ibbitson, 47, from Markham, Ont., but provided no further details on the cause of death or how long he may have been dead in the car.

Detectives urge anyone with information about Ibbitson’s death to come forward, particularly persons who were in the area or may have witnessed suspicious activity on the evening of April 29, or the morning of April 30.

Those with any information should contact Durham Region Police Det. Graham of the homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418.