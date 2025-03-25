The push for sustainable packaging has been gaining momentum globally, with China emerging as a significant player in this trend.

The country’s commitment to reducing environmental impacts through packaging is more important than ever, as consumer habits evolve towards greater environmental responsibility.

In this article, leading data and analytics company GlobalData explores how the sustainable packaging market in China is growing, the factors driving this growth, and the opportunities and challenges for companies in the sector.

The Chinese sustainable packaging market has seen impressive growth over recent years. In 2023, the market generated total revenues of $68.2bn, a reflection of the increasing consumer demand for packaging solutions that are both environmentally friendly and sustainable.

This figure represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% between 2018 and 2023.

This growth is not only in terms of revenue but also in the volume of packaging consumed. The market volume increased at a CAGR of 1.3%, reaching a total of 128 million tonnes in 2023.

This indicates a robust expansion driven by both consumer demand and broader industry trends. As environmental concerns continue to rise globally, China’s packaging market is adapting to new demands for eco-friendly materials and practices.

One of the key drivers behind this growth is the rapid expansion of e-commerce in China. According to GlobalData, the e-commerce market value in 2023 reached $2.19trn, growing by 9.8% compared to the previous year.

As online shopping continues to surge, so too does the demand for packaging materials. However, this increased packaging consumption has spurred the need for more sustainable options.

Consumers are not just looking for convenience when shopping online; they are increasingly prioritising sustainability. As a result, e-commerce businesses are under pressure to adopt sustainable packaging solutions that align with the environmental values of their customers.

Companies that can successfully implement recyclable or compostable packaging materials are more likely to stand out in the competitive online retail landscape.

The Chinese sustainable packaging market is a competitive space, with both local and international players vying for market share. Leading packaging companies are investing heavily in research and development to create innovative materials that reduce environmental impact.

This includes the use of renewable resources for packaging materials, as well as advancements in designs that promote recyclability or compostability.