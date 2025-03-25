We took off around 2 p.m. on a Thursday, with our arrival in Pretoria scheduled for late Saturday afternoon. Because we were leaving late, there was no formal lunch; instead, the staff set up light bites in the observation car — the last car on the train, with the biggest windows.

I loaded up a plate with grilled prawns, risotto balls, chicken with a sweet chile glaze, and skewers with cheese, tomato and cucumber, and settled in as the train crept out of central Cape Town. The first part of the trip cut through several townships, the outlying communities that the government restricted nonwhite South Africans to during apartheid and that today still largely suffer the effects of poor investment.

There were piles of trash on either side of the track in some places. Cube-shaped tin homes hugged the tracks so closely that it seemed as though the corrugated roofs of some might scrape the train. A private security car drove alongside the tracks; a staff member later told me that security escorted the train through certain urban areas to thwart potential vandals. Some locals stared as the train jogged past, while giddy children waved and smiled.

As we took in the humble communities in front of us and the gorgeous green mountains in the distance, a loud thud rocked the observation car. Almost everyone snapped their heads around, wide-eyed. Someone had whipped a rock at the train.