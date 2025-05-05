Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Villa, Lake Lugano, SFr12mn (£10.893mn/$14.513mn)

What A Mediterranean-style 1950s villa, last updated in 2020, with two bedrooms, plus two internal one-bedroom apartments. A separate guest house with its own entrance provides two further bedrooms.

Where Overlooking Lake Lugano in the picturesque village of Morcote, south Switzerland, a half-hour drive from the city of Lugano.

Why The outdoor space includes a heated swimming pool, a portico with a dining area, and a bar that could be stocked from the home’s wine cellar.

Who Fontana Sotheby’s International Realty

© https://www.christiesrealestate.com/homes/luxury-villa-in-classic-style-with-spacious-rooms-private-park-for-sale-in-gerragambarogno/307630742/

Estate, Lake Maggiore, SFr20mn

What The property centres on handsome 19th-century town house with more than 8,600 sq ft of living space, including seven bedrooms, a playroom, a study and a winter garden. In the former stables, a further five apartments have a combined total of seven bedrooms, while two lakefront villas each have two bedrooms.

Where On the eastern shore of Lake Maggiore, a few minutes’ walk from Gerra train station and a five-minute drive east of the Swiss/Italian border.

Why The leafy and private two-acre park sits on the water’s edge.

Who Wetag Consulting, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate

© https://www.engelvoelkers.com/ch/en/exposes/5dcc1225-3c64-58de-85c4-0942152c3974

House, Lake Lugano, SFr1.64mn

What A charming home with a yellow facade features two bedrooms and a roof terrace. The open-plan living space has a picture window and a balcony overlooking the water.

Where On the southern end of Lake Lugano, on the outskirts of the village of Brusino Arsizio, a 30-minute drive north-east of the Italian city of Varese.

Why For direct lake access: the property has a boathouse and a wooden platform, built last year, with a ladder leading into the water.

Who Engel & Völkers Lugano

© https://www.knightfrank.com/properties/residential/for-sale/montreux-vaud/rsi012143486

House, Lake Geneva, SFr6.9mn

What A three-storey house, built in 1910, with three bedrooms and a cellar, plus two attached one-bedroom studios.

Where A 10-minute walk from the train station in Caux, a village overlooking Lake Geneva, a 15-minute drive from the town of Montreux on the eastern shore.

Why The home offers multiple vantage points from which to enjoy the panoramic lake views. There is a terrace, a wraparound balcony and floor-to-ceiling glass in the open-plan kitchen/living area.

Who Knight Frank

© https://www.luxuryportfolio.com/property/ronco-sopra-ascona-properties-prime-location-with-a-fantastic-view/wbvu

Villa, Lake Maggiore, SFr6.5mn

What A five-bedroom 1940s villa with a connected two-bedroom guest annexe and an outdoor swimming pool.

Where A five-minute drive north of Ronco sopra Ascona town centre. The lakeside city of Locarno is 15 minutes away.

Why The pretty landscaped garden has views across Lake Maggiore to the Brissago Islands and the distant peak of Monte Tamaro in the Lugano Prealps.

Who Luxury Portfolio International

