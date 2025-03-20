Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com), the leading private pan-African financial services group with unrivalled African expertise, is proud to be named as the Best Trade Finance Provider Bank in Africa, at the Global Finance Trade Finance&Supply Chain Finance Awards 2025. Additionally, our affiliates in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Rwanda have also been recognised as the Best Trade Finance Provider in their respective markets.

Michael Larbie, Group Executive Corporate and Investment Banking, said, “We are focussed on delivering a wide range of trade finance solutions and excellent trade services to our clients, leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area’s single market. This is exemplified by our innovative “Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub”, which digitally connects buyers and suppliers across the continent and a gateway to our comprehensive suite of trade finance products and services. At Ecobank, we are relentless in our efforts to be the bank of choice for Africans and their businesses and in our absolute commitment to delivering a Better Africa”.

Ecobank provides comprehensive trade solutions to its customers using various payment methods to facilitate cross-border and domestic trade throughout and beyond its network of 35 sub-Saharan African countries. It offers unique intra-Africa trade solutions, enabling its customers to settle their domestic and international trade transactions efficiently while mitigating payment risks. The bank works closely with clients in reviewing key aspects of transaction processing, including Settlement, Financing, Risk Mitigation, Credit Enhancement and applicable Exchange Control Regulations. Ecobank’s trade products and solutions are designed around three broad areas: structured trade and commodity finance; trade services; and supply chain finance.

The judges for the Global Finance awards selected Ecobank as the trade finance provider award winner based on input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts, and on objective and subjective factors such as Ecobank’s trade-related transaction volume, the scope of its global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing, risk management and innovative products, services and technology.

Ecobank was presented with its trophies by Global Finance at the awards ceremony during the BAFT Europe Bank-To-Bank Forum in Amsterdam on 12 March 2025.

