Attorney Barbara Comstock has a long history in Republican politics. After serving in Virginia House of Delegates, Comstock was elected to three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives via Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

But these days, Comstock is very much in the Never Trump camp. And she was among the conservative Republicans who endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

With Donald Trump now three and one-half months into his second presidency, Comstock is a scathing critic of his handling of the U.S. economy. And during a Saturday morning, May 10 appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” Comstock didn’t disagree when a panelist questioned Trump’s “mental acuity.”

Host Jonathan Capehart told Comstock, Politico’s Eugene Daniels (a fellow “The Weekend” host), Never Trump conservative Elise Jordan and activist María Teresa Kumar, “Why are we not talking about his mental acuity?”

Jordan interjected, “The last interview he did with (NBC News’) Kristen Welker, he did not look as sharp — and he looked, at least a minimum, tired. At worst case, he is not as sharp as he used to be.”

Comstock argued that Trump is performing badly in interviews and is failing to make a coherent argument in favor of the steep tariffs he is pushing.

Comstock told the panel, “He was talking about how it’s great that the ships coming over are empty — that means we’re saving money. It is literally economically illiterate…. Ken Griffin, who gave money, huge money, to Republicans last year, including Trump, has said this has made us 20 percent poorer in a month (and) done permanent damage to the American brand.”

Comstock added, “This isn’t going to be something we can turn around from now. And you know, what he does is he burns down the house — and then, he comes in and says, ‘Oh, the market went up.’ Well, no. We aren’t even to Sleepy Joe levels from January 20.”

Watch the full video below or at this link.