The Alice.Tech team. Alice.Tech

Copenhagen startup Alice.Tech has raised $4.8 million for its AI-driven learning platform.

The startup personalizes learning by converting generic study materials into tailored content.

BI got an exclusive look at the pitch deck the startup used to secure the fresh funding.

A Copenhagen-based startup has secured $4.8 million for its AI-enabled personalized learning platform.

Alice.Tech, which launched in 2024 and participated in the Y Combinator accelerator, takes generic course materials and uses AI to turn them into tailored learning content for students.

“We do what Duolingo did for language learning, but for university or high school exams,” Kim Rants, the startup’s cofounder and CEO, told Business Insider.

The startup says it personalizes material to suit each student’s learning style, from key theme explainers to multiple-choice questions and flashcards. It also creates study plans to help students better prepare for exams.

“We target what the student needs to study,” based on real-time analysis of their progress, Rants added.

Students also have a social learning option, where they can collaborate and study with friends via the platform.

Rants said he founded the company because he experienced how problematic a “one size fits all” model of learning could be. “The most challenged students get left behind; I could see how much students struggled with exams, because the learning wasn’t tailored to their needs,” he explained.

Alice.Tech offers a subscription-based freemium model. Students can opt for a monthly or yearly subscription, and the startup is also working with some universities and high schools that are interested in its product.

The $4.8 million round was led by Cherry Ventures and Y Combinator, with participation from existing investor PSV Tech, and angel investors from the US and Europe.

With the cash injection, the startup said it would double down on its product development and growth.

Check out the pitch deck Alice.Tech used to secure the fresh funding.

Alice.Tech

Alice.Tech

Alice.Tech

Alice.Tech

Alice.Tech

Alice.Tech

Alice.Tech

Alice.Tech

Alice.Tech

Alice.Tech

Alice.Tech

Alice.Tech

Alice.Tech

Read the original article on Business Insider