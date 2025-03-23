Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Eritrea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty and Director of the General Intelligence Hassan Rashad.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the Eritrean minister conveyed to the President the greetings of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, which was appreciated by President El-Sisi. The President emphasized the deep relations between the two countries and Egypt’s keenness to further strengthen them in all fields.

The meeting addressed the situation in the Horn of Africa and ways to enhance stability in the region, either through the joint efforts of the two countries or through the trilateral coordination mechanism with Somalia. In this regard, it was emphasized that both Egypt and Eritrea are committed to supporting Somalia in combating terrorism and preserving the its unity and territorial integrity.

The meeting also discussed ways to restore peace and stability in Sudan and to protect the Red Sea and strengthen the efforts of the riparian states in its governance and security, rejecting the involvement of any non-riparian countries in this regard.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.