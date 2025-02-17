The head of the Egyptian Medical Syndicate, Osama Abdel-Hay announced that multiple Egyptian doctors have been sent to Gaza in order to help aid the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

During a Saturday phone-in with the “Hadith al-Qahera” (Cairo Talk), broadcast on al-Qahera Wal Nas satellite channel, on Saturday, Abdel-Hay noted that there are arrangements being made with the relevant authorities for the doctors to enter Gaza.

A medical team consisting of nine doctors and a list of 16 other doctors from different specialties is being prepared, he explained, consisting of three doctors from each specialty, to provide medical services and perform operations for Palestinians within the Gaza Strip’s hospitals.

He added that there are many humanitarian organizations eager to send medical aid to Gaza to help doctors there perform their work.