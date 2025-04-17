Digital cardiac health company Eko Health announced that clinicians in the UK can now purchase the company’s CORE 500 Digital Stethoscope, Eko+ membership and accessories via Eko’s website and Amazon UK.

Eko helps healthcare professionals identify and monitor heart and lung disease with digital stethoscopes, patient and provider software, and AI-enabled analysis.

The CORE 500 Digital Stethoscope supports in-person and remote care via integrated features, including AI insights, audio clarity, exam recording, waveform visualization and 3-lead ECG. There is also integration with Eko’s mobile application for data capture and sharing.

The Eko+ membership includes AI-enabled detection of heart murmurs, atrial fibrillation, bradycardia and tachycardia as well as guided multipoint auscultation, recording and sharing, according to the company.

“Bringing Eko’s AI-powered technology directly to UK healthcare professionals represents an exciting step forward in expanding access to high-quality digital auscultation tools,” David Bakey, general manager of consumer at Eko Health, said in a statement.

“With CORE 500, Eko+ and a full range of accessories now available through EkoHealth.com, we’re making it easier than ever for providers to integrate advanced stethoscope technology into their practice.”

THE LARGER TREND

In 2024, Eko Health received FDA 510(k) clearance for its AI-enabled cardiac tool that helps with the early detection of low ejection fraction, a main indicator of heart failure. Eko Low Ejection Fraction Tool (ELEFT) allows providers to detect low ejection fraction in 15 seconds during a routine exam using an Eko stethoscope.

ELEFT was added to Eko’s SENSORA Cardiac Early Detection Platform, which already contained several FDA-cleared algorithms for identifying AFib and structural heart murmurs.

In 2022, the company received a $2.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop a machine learning algorithm that detects and classifies pulmonary hypertension.

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct Phase II grant went toward an algorithm that uses phonocardiogram (PCG) and ECG data collected by Eko’s stethoscopes to find pulmonary hypertension, or high blood pressure, that affects arteries in the lungs and the right side of heart.

In 2022, Eko Health received FDA 510(k) clearance for an algorithm that finds and characterizes heart murmurs in adult and pediatric patients.

Eko Murmur Analysis Software is a machine learning algorithm that uses heart sounds, phonocardiograms and ECG signals (when available) to detect murmurs and determine the type, like innocent and structural heart murmurs.