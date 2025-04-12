“Elon has done a fantastic job. Look, he’s sitting here, and I don’t care. I don’t need Elon for anything other than I happen to like him,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

President Donald Trump may be fond of Elon Musk, but he made it clear this week that the Tesla and SpaceX boss isn’t a permanent fixture in his administration. In a candid moment during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Trump openly admitted he likes Musk — but he doesn’t really need him.

That line might be a red flag for Musk’s future in Washington. And while Trump’s comments sounded friendly, they hint that Musk’s government role — no matter how influential it seems now — could be wrapping up sooner rather than later.

Why did Trump buy a Tesla if he doesn’t need Musk?

In a surprising twist, Trump revealed during the same Cabinet meeting that he recently purchased a Tesla Model S. And no, it wasn’t for the performance — it was personal.

“I don’t need his car. I actually bought one, and they said, ‘Oh, did you get a bargain?’ No. I said, ‘Give me the top price.’ I paid a lot of money for that car,” Trump said.

According to Trump, it was a “show of support” for Musk, who was at the meeting and smiled as the president spoke. The Tesla in question — a red Model S — was seen at a White House event last month. It’s not every day a sitting president buys an electric car just to make a point.

What is Musk’s current role in the Trump administration?

Musk has been serving as a special government employee, currently leading cost-cutting efforts at a newly formed White House unit called the DOGE office. This team, driven by Musk’s tech-style leadership, has already laid off thousands of government employees and axed foreign aid programs in an aggressive push to slash federal spending.

During Thursday’s meeting, Musk announced that DOGE plans to cut nearly $150 billion from the 2026 federal budget. While that might thrill fiscal conservatives, the speed and scale of the cuts have caused chaos across several departments — and some of Musk’s own business interests are starting to feel the heat.

How are Musk’s businesses being affected by his government work?

Tesla has become a target amid the backlash from DOGE’s budget-slashing. There have been nationwide protests at Tesla showrooms, and some Tesla owners say their vehicles have been vandalized.

“If you read the news, it feels like Armageddon. I can’t walk past the TV without seeing a Tesla on fire. What’s going on?” Musk told employees during an internal all-hands meeting last month.

He added, “Listen, I understand if you don’t want to buy our product, but you don’t have to burn it down. That’s a bit unreasonable.”

Even as one of Trump’s biggest financial backers — with $277 million spent supporting Trump and GOP candidates during last year’s elections — Musk appears to be feeling the pressure.

Is Musk breaking away from Trump’s policies?

That pressure might be why Musk is beginning to distance himself from some of the administration’s choices. After Trump announced sweeping tariffs on more than 180 countries last week, Musk took a different route. He proposed a “free trade zone” between Europe and the U.S., during a meeting with Italy’s League Party.

And he didn’t stop there. Musk also took a jab at Trump’s top trade advisor, Peter Navarro, calling him “dumber than a sack of bricks” after Navarro dismissed Musk as a mere “car assembler.”

Despite this public criticism, Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that Musk would remain in an advisory role, even after wrapping up his official work at DOGE.

How long can Elon Musk legally stay in his government role?

Per federal law, special government employees like Musk can only serve up to 130 days in a 365-day period. That means the clock is ticking. Trump himself acknowledged earlier this month that he expects Musk to step down “in a few months.”

Still, Trump added that he’d like him to “stay on for as long as possible.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on April 2 via X (formerly Twitter) that Musk will leave government once his “incredible work at DOGE is complete.”

“Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete,” Leavitt wrote.

Is Musk’s time in Washington running out?

So, what does all this mean for Elon Musk? On paper, he’s still part of Trump’s inner circle. He’s cutting budgets, shaking up departments, and offering tech-style solutions to big government problems. But under the surface, cracks are forming.

From trade policy disagreements to public backlash against Tesla, it looks like Musk’s role in Trump’s Washington may soon come to a close — especially with the legal time limit approaching.

Trump says he likes Musk. But in politics, like isn’t always enough.

