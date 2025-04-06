Donald Trump adviser and tech-billionaire Elon Musk has talked about a possible zero tariff situation in future between the US and Europe. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on trading partners.

European Union is also preparing to slap a number of tariffs on the business with United States.

Interviewed by League leader Matteo Salvini, Musk, who has repeatedly expressed support for right-wing parties across Europe, said he also hoped to see greater freedom of movement between Europe and the United States.

Under Trump’s plans announced on Wednesday, Italy, which has a large trade surplus with the United States, will be subject to a general tariff of 20% along with other European Union countries.

“At the end of the day, I hope it’s agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America,” Musk said at a congress in Florence of Italy’s right-wing, co-ruling League Party.

Meanwhile, European Union regulators are preparing major penalties against Elon Musk’s social media platform X for breaking a landmark law to combat illicit content and disinformation, said four people with knowledge of the plans, a move that is likely to ratchet up tensions with the United States by targeting one of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers.The penalties are set to include a fine and demands for product changes, said the people, who declined to be identified discussing an ongoing investigation. These are expected to be announced this summer and will be the first issued under a new EU law intended to force social media companies to police their services, they said.

FAQs

Q1. What is full form of EU?

A1. The full form of EU is European Union.

Q2. Who is President of USA?

A2. President of USA is Donald Trump.

