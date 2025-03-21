Elon Musk is suing India’s government over content regulation and censorship of X, a surprise move for a billionaire trying to negotiate access for Tesla Inc. and Starlink.

The social media service, known formerly as Twitter, accused Delhi of issuing arbitrary or erratic takedown notices. It asked the high court in southern Karnataka state this month to get the federal government to adhere to the country’s laws when issuing such orders.

Musk’s lawsuit reflects growing tensions between internet firms and the nationalistic government of one of the world’s largest democracies. In past years, Delhi has imposed stringent regulations governing the operation of social media firms from Meta Platforms Inc. to Google, including potential jail terms for employees.

It also coincides with growing U.S.-India tensions. President Donald Trump plans to hit India hard with reciprocal duties beginning April 2, after criticizing the country for charging high tariffs on its US imports.

While a small market for U.S. companies, the world’s most populous nation and its roughly 700 million smartphone users is regarded as a key growth market.

Musk is trying to launch his Starlink satellite internet service in India, an effort awaiting regulatory clearances. India’s hinterland needs satellite internet, the country’s telecommunications minister told Bloomberg News this week in a boost for Starlink.

And Tesla is set to ship a few thousand cars to a port near Mumbai in the coming months, marking its long-awaited debut in India.

India’s home ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The top bureaucrat in the country’s tech ministry declined to comment as the matter is in court.

In 2023, before Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the Karnataka High Court imposed a fine on the company and asked it to comply with state takedown orders.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com