Emirates is preparing for a busy travel period for Eid Al Fitr by adding 17 flights to its schedule for destinations within the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The additional flights will operate between March 26 and April 6.

The airline anticipates over 371,000 passengers will travel with Emirates during the Eid Al Fitr break from across the region.

Emirates to operate extra flights to these destinations

The expanded schedule includes extra flights to Jeddah, Kuwait, Dammam, and Amman, providing more options for passengers traveling home, visiting family, or seeking leisure getaways.

Specifically, Emirates will add six flights to and from Amman, five additional flights between Dammam and Dubai, four extra flights from Jeddah, and two more services from Kuwait.

This increased capacity offers greater flexibility for travel to Dubai, a popular Eid destination, and onward connections to popular leisure spots in Thailand such as Bangkok and Phuket, the UK, various US gateways, South Africa, and to cities like Mumbai, Karachi, and Cairo.

In keeping with tradition, Emirates will offer a special Eid menu across all travel classes on select flights to and from Dubai.

Read: Travel with kids: 20 ways to do it hassle-free