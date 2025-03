Srinagar: An encounter started in Hiranagar area of Kathua in Jammu on Sunday evening when a joint team of armed forces established contact with a group of infiltrators during a search operation. The operation is going on in Sanyal village near the International Border, where armed forces believe a group of 4 to 5 infiltrators are present.

Officials said the search operation was launched following the inputs recieved from locals regarding the presence of some suspicious persons in the area.