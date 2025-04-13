American Ennis is crowned the best fighter in the division after stopping Lithuania’s Stanionis after six rounds.

Undefeated Jaron Ennis has successfully unified boxing’s IBF and WBA welterweight belts after stopping Eimantas Stanionis with a sixth-round technical knockout win during a bruising world title fight in New Jersey.

In an explosive contest in Atlantic City on Saturday, Ennis prevailed after subjecting Stanionis to a barrage of savage body shots to be crowned the best fighter at 147 pounds (66kg).

The 30-year-old Stanionis had started brightly, catching Ennis with two crunching overhand rights in the third round. But Ennis, 27, responded with a dominant fourth round, wobbling Stanionis with his jab while relentlessly targeting the Lithuanian’s body.

Ennis sent Stanionis to the ropes and down to one knee with a series of left-handed uppercuts and body shots. Ennis stumbled Stanionis with a big blow to the body right before the bell — and the Philadelphia fighter stared him down as he strutted to the corner.

The seventh round never came after Stanionis’s corner decided the Lithuanian could not continue.

“When I fight top-of-the-line guys, good guys, that’s what you’re going to see,” Ennis said. “You’re going to see a whole different me. When I’ve got a top guy and I’m fighting for something, it’s a whole different story. Can’t nobody mess with me.”

Ennis soon covered his body in three championship belts.

“Is this what y’all looking for,” Ennis asked.

Ennis, out of northwest Philadelphia and a rising star in the sport, was already the IBF welterweight champion and he took the WBA and Ring Magazine titles away from Stanionis. Ennis said in the ring following the signature victory he sorely needed to throw himself into the pound-for-pound conversation and that it was too early to decide if he would move up in weight class.

Ennis, who improved to 34-0, with 30 knockouts, said afterwards he had been determined to “put on a show” in what was the third defence of his IBF title.

“What’s crazy is that I had a dream I was going to stop him just like this and it came true,” the American said in his ring interview.

“The biggest part was me having my fun, being myself and having a live body in front of me – I put on a show, I had my fun and I used my speed, power and defence.”

Stanionis fell to 15-1 with nine knockouts following the loss.

The 27-year-old Ennis has won eight straight fights overall and made four straight successful title defences since he defeated Ukrainian fighter Karen Chukhadzhian for the championship in January 2023.

The 30-year-old Stanionis, who represented Lithuania in the 2016 Olympic Games, was elevated to full WBA champion in August when Terence Crawford vacated the WBA belt.