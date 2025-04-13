The Egyptian national team, led by Ahmed al-Kass, qualified for the 2025 U-17 World Cup on Saturday evening, after defeating Angola 2-1 in a play-off to qualify for the upcoming tournament.
The Ahmed al-Abdi Stadium in al-Jadida, Morocco, hosted the match between the Egypt and Angola in the play-off to qualify for the next U-17 World Cup, as part of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.
Scores:
- Abdelaziz al-Zoghbi scored the first goal for the Egyptian team in the 39th minute.
- Hamza Abdelkarim added the second goal for the Egypt in the 69th minute.
- Didissa reduced the deficit for Angola in the 83rd minute.
With this result, the Egyptian U-17 national football team has officially qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
The 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held in Qatar in November.
Morocco and Tunisia have also previously qualified for the U-17 World Cup via the African qualifiers.