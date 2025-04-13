The Egyptian national team, led by Ahmed al-Kass, qualified for the 2025 U-17 World Cup on Saturday evening, after defeating Angola 2-1 in a play-off to qualify for the upcoming tournament.

The Ahmed al-Abdi Stadium in al-Jadida, Morocco, hosted the match between the Egypt and Angola in the play-off to qualify for the next U-17 World Cup, as part of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Scores:

Abdelaziz al-Zoghbi scored the first goal for the Egyptian team in the 39th minute.

Hamza Abdelkarim added the second goal for the Egypt in the 69th minute.

Didissa reduced the deficit for Angola in the 83rd minute.

With this result, the Egyptian U-17 national football team has officially qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held in Qatar in November.

Morocco and Tunisia have also previously qualified for the U-17 World Cup via the African qualifiers.