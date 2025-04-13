



With a few key pieces, you can transform your yard into an outdoor oasis. People generally start with the bigger items, like comfortable seating, patio umbrellas, and garden beds. However, little touches like outdoor rugs and fire pits, while often overlooked, are just as important.

Another frequently forgotten yard staple that can completely overhaul your space is lighting. Pathway lights don’t just make your home more inviting once the sun sets, but they also help to prevent accidental stumbling. If you want to add some lighting to your walkway, you won’t want to miss the discount on the ExcMark Decorative Outdoor Solar Lights at Walmart. Normally retailing for $64, the bestselling 10-pack of lights is only $28 right now.

ExcMark Decorative Outdoor Solar Lights, $28 (was $64) at Walmart

The charming design of the lights will look great in any yard. It’s not just the vintage style that makes the lighting attractive, it also displays a beautiful sunburst pattern when illuminated at night. There are also several options to choose from to best suit your outdoor space, including black and brown torch options, as well as warm, cool, or multi-colored lights.

One shopper wrote, “They look stunning and very magical especially when grouped together in bundles of three. The cut pattern on the dome makes for a very beautiful mystical atmosphere.”

Another reviewer said, “These lights are very pretty. I’m using them in large flower containers in front of my she-shed. They give off such a beautiful glow at night.”

While the solar lights are powered with batteries, the batteries charge via solar power during the day. You don’t have to worry about turning them on each evening because sensors within the lights ensure they automatically turn on at dusk. Once powered up, the batteries provide 6 to 8 hours of light before requiring another dose of sunshine.

One shopper wrote, “This is my second order of these garden lights and they are wonderful! Nice size, they turn on automatically at dark, and recharge in the sun the next day. I leave them out through the winter and they are lovely in the snow.”

These lights are simple to install, all you have to do is stake them into the ground. Afterward, you won’t need to worry about these lights when bad weather strikes because they’re crafted from durable and water-resistant plastic.

Since the ExcMark Decorative Outdoor Solar Lights are discounted to just $28, you’ll pay less than $3 per light. However, the deal won’t last long, so be sure to add them to your cart soon to take advantage of the savings.