Tech billionaire and advisor to former US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, has hit back at critics accusing him of siding with Russia. Musk said he has previously stood up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Replying to a user on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Musk wrote, “I literally challenged Putin to one-on-one physical combat over Ukraine.” He also pointed out that his company’s Starlink satellite system is crucial for Ukraine’s military communication. “Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off,” he said.

What sparked this exchange?

The discussion started when Musk suggested that sanctioning Ukraine’s richest businessmen, especially those with expensive properties in Monaco, could help end the war. “That is the key to the puzzle,” he posted.

A user replied, agreeing that corrupt people should be punished but also accused Musk of ignoring Russia’s role in the conflict. “I agree, anyone engaging in corruption should be sanctioned. But also, you have to stop pretending that Putin isn’t the aggressor. Ukraine is the victim. Knock it off with the nonsense. You seem focused on only criticising Ukraine but not Putin for some reason,” the user wrote.



How did Musk respond?

Musk fired back, arguing that the war had become a pointless battle that Ukraine was bound to lose. He criticised the ongoing bloodshed and called for an immediate ceasefire. “Anyone who really cares, really thinks, and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop. Peace now!!” he wrote.Musk’s comments come as US President Donald Trump has put a hold on all military aid to Ukraine, making it even harder for Kyiv to continue fighting.

