Eid Al-Fetir Al-Mubarek was colorfully celebrated nationwide today, 30 March.

Salat prayer, led by Sheik Salem Ibrahim Almukhtar, Mufti of Eritrea and Chairman of the Higher Assembly of Eritrean Iftae and Islamic Affairs, was conducted at Bahti Meskerem Square in the capital. The event was attended by senior Government and PFDJ officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, as well as a number of the faithful.

On the occasion, Sheik Salem Ibrahim Almukhtar gave a briefing on the background of the holiday and wished a happy Eid to the people of Eritrea at home and abroad, especially to followers of the Islamic faith and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces.

The entire event was broadcast live on Eri-TV and Radio DimtsiHafash.

Eid Al-Fetir Al-Mubarek was also colorfully celebrated in other cities, semi-urban centers, and villages across the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.