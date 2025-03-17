An Eritrean chef, who fled war and hardship, found solace in painting but only gained recognition after his death. Having escaped his home country, he worked as a chef while secretly pursuing art, using his experiences of struggle and exile as inspiration. His powerful, politically charged paintings, discovered posthumously, have captivated the art world. His story is one of resilience, creativity, and defiance in the face of oppression. Now, galleries celebrate his work, acknowledging both his talent and the profound message behind his art. His legacy stands as a testament to the enduring power of artistic expression.

Source: The Guardian