A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden provides evidence that exposure to fluoride during pregnancy or early childhood could impair cognitive development in children, even at levels previously considered safe.

The research, published March 5 in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, followed 500 mother-child pairs in rural Bangladesh over a decade, tracking their exposure to naturally occurring fluoride and measuring cognitive abilities when the children were 5 and 10 years old.

“Our results support the hypothesis that even relatively low concentrations of fluoride can impact children’s early development,” says Maria Kippler, associate professor at the Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, and the study’s corresponding author.

While the study was conducted in Bangladesh, the findings raise questions about fluoride exposure worldwide, including areas where it’s commonly added to public drinking water to prevent tooth decay.

Study Reveals Cognitive Impacts at Multiple Life Stages

The researchers found that higher fluoride exposure during pregnancy was associated with lower cognitive scores in children at both 5 and 10 years of age. Similarly, children with higher contemporary fluoride exposure at age 10 showed diminished cognitive abilities, though this effect appeared only above certain concentration thresholds.

Using urine samples to measure fluoride exposure, the team discovered that pregnant women with higher urinary fluoride levels (median: 0.63 mg/L) had children who performed worse on cognitive tests, particularly in areas of perceptual reasoning and verbal skills. The association persisted after accounting for multiple factors including socioeconomic status, maternal education, and home environment.

For children, the findings indicated that fluoride exposure at age 10 (median: 0.66 mg/L) was associated with lower cognitive scores when concentrations exceeded 0.72 mg/L. At younger ages, the relationship was less clear, possibly due to variations in how children’s growing bodies process and retain fluoride.

“In young children, more than half of the ingested amount of fluoride may be retained in the skeleton,” the researchers noted, explaining why measuring exposure in younger children is more complex.

Balancing Dental Benefits with Potential Risks

The study adds to growing concerns about fluoride’s potential neurotoxicity. While decades of research support fluoride’s role in preventing dental caries, this study highlights possible trade-offs that merit careful consideration.

In parts of North America, including the United States and Canada, fluoride is typically added to municipal water supplies at around 0.7 mg per liter. Some European countries have taken a more cautious approach, with many opting against water fluoridation.

“Given the concern about health risks, the addition of fluoride to drinking water is controversial and has been widely debated in the USA and Canada,” notes Dr. Kippler.

The researchers emphasize that dental care products such as toothpaste, which typically contain much higher fluoride concentrations, aren’t a significant concern when used as directed.

“I’d like to stress that dental care products such as toothpaste are not normally a significant source of exposure since they are not intended for ingestion,” says Dr. Kippler. “Fluoride in toothpaste is important for prevention of caries, but it’s important to encourage small children not to swallow the toothpaste during brushing.”

Implications for Water Safety Standards

The study found adverse effects at levels below current regulatory thresholds. The World Health Organization recommends an upper limit of 1.5 mg/L for fluoride in drinking water, but this research suggests impacts on children’s cognitive development may occur at lower concentrations.

In the Bangladeshi cohort, drinking water fluoride concentrations (median: 0.20 mg/L) were moderately correlated with urinary fluoride levels, indicating water was likely a significant exposure source. These levels are comparable to non-fluoridated areas in North America, where natural fluoride levels typically range from 0.04-0.20 mg/L.

The study reinforces similar findings from research conducted in Mexico and Canada, where maternal fluoride exposure during pregnancy was also linked to cognitive effects in children.

Looking Ahead

The researchers acknowledge limitations in their study, including reliance on single spot urine samples at each assessment point. They’re now working to investigate these associations in other populations and establish experimental models to determine possible biological mechanisms.

“There is a need for more research to create a robust basis for reviewing fluoride health risks and thresholds for drinking water, foods, and dental care products, especially for children,” Dr. Kippler states. “Even small changes in cognition at a population level can have serious public health consequences.”

Unlike many previous studies that have reported sex differences in fluoride’s effects, with some indicating stronger impacts in boys and others in girls, this study found no consistent pattern of differential effects between sexes.

The study was primarily funded by grants from the Swedish Research Council and the Swedish Research Council for Environment, Agricultural Sciences and Spatial Planning. The researchers declared no conflicts of interest.

Note: This article reports on a peer-reviewed observational study. While the findings suggest associations between fluoride exposure and cognitive effects, they do not establish direct causality. Public health decisions regarding fluoride should consider the overall body of evidence regarding both benefits and potential risks.