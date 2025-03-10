Stellar nativity scene | Astronomy Magazine

Simon Todd, taken from Haywards Heath, U.K.

The Christmas Tree Cluster lies at the center of this image, filled with young, newborn stars and surrounding nebulosity cataloged as NGC 2264. That includes the Cone Nebula, just left of center. The Fox Fur Nebula lies directly below the bright blue star (S Monoceros) at center. This image comprises 25¼ hours of exposure in SHO filters with an 8-inch scope.