A Pennsylvania woman is facing legal trouble after authorities discovered she had been keeping a white-tailed deer as a pet.

According to WPXI and KDKA, a Pennsylvania Game Warden was alerted to a buck wearing a dog collar and ear tags in Bullskin Township earlier this week.

The woman, identified as 64-year-old Tamara Shiery, was reportedly seen driving next to the deer, attempting to guide it back home.

Officials say Shiery had confined the deer in a fenced-in area on her property. The animal had been castrated, and its antlers were prevented from growing.

When authorities arrived with a valid search warrant, Shiery refused to cooperate, leading to her arrest for interference. The deer, named Baby, was taken into custody.

Pennsylvania law allows wild animals to be kept as pets only if they were born in captivity and properly licensed.

The Game Commission confirmed that Baby did not meet those requirements. However, Shiery insists she had followed the correct procedures with the Department of Agriculture and had even vaccinated the deer.

The case has sparked debate about human interactions with wildlife. While Shiery clearly cared for Baby, wild animals belong in their natural habitats.

Domestication alters their behaviors and often leads to unintended harm. Rather than keeping wildlife as pets, animal advocates encourage supporting local rehabilitation centers that provide proper care for injured or orphaned animals.

For those passionate about animal welfare, the best way to help is by letting wild creatures remain wild. Instead of confining them, Support sanctuaries that protect and rehabilitate them in environments where they truly belong.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 6 March 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :Volodymyr Burdiak/Shutterstock.



