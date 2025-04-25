The New York Times reports American businesses like Ramper Innovations, a manufacturer of airplane equipment, are paralyzed under President Donald Trump’s self-inflicted economic disruptions.

Business owner Tim Fulton was churning out fold-up conveyor belts for airplanes when Trump’s tariffs hit a few weeks ago. He said he “was floored at the size of the tariffs” and the chaos of their application. Trump pointedly targeted Mexico and Canada, and raw materials like steel and aluminum.

But then other nations responded with reciprocal tariffs, prompting a trade war wherein Trump bounced Chinese import tariffs up to 145 percent.

“Even though Ramper makes its products in the United States and buys as much of its components as possible from American companies, there is no getting around the tariffs. Some essential parts, such as motorized and static rollers from Japan, are only available overseas. The raw materials needed to build other critical parts are also imported. Most of Ramper’s U.S. suppliers rely on imports for some part of their supply chain,” The Times reports.

Tariffs appear to wax and wane depending on a president’s mood, so Fulton made a guess and raised his prices 17 percent. He also had to warn customers that the price may rise again depending on White House mood.

Customers balked both at the new costs and the uncertainty of the final price, and a “robust pipeline of interested buyers disappeared overnight.” Additionally, potential investors turned “gun-shy,” fearing investment in a company so “at the mercy of arbitrary tariff policies.”

“I feel like things have ground to a halt,” said Fulton, who started the company in 2019 after working 38 years as a ramp agent, an airline ground crew member who loads and unloads baggage.

Within a span of weeks, Fulton has been forced to rent out his Alaskan home and take up residence in more affordable Brazil. He is now consulting a bankruptcy lawyer.

The Times reports it is collecting similar stories from “hundreds of other American business owners” suffering the same seizure under their own president. This includes Kristina Anisimova, owner of SinoImport USA, a North Carolina supply chain management firm.

“Everything is stuck and no one knows what to do,” said Anisimova, who reports one-third of her customers, who work with Chinese factories, are suspending shipping orders. She said the really unfortunate ones have shipments already in transit, so they can’t be canceled. Those will have tariff taxes waiting to double their costs as soon as they reach port.

