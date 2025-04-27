OTTAWA – Brady Tkachuk has played seven full NHL seasons. Tim Stutzle is in his fifth.

The Ottawa Senators star forwards are key pieces and leaders for a young group tasting the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time.

Both also look up to a teammate still finding his way — and making a huge impact — in the professional game.

Jake Sanderson’s overtime goal Saturday kept the Senators alive in the post-season with a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs that cut their deficit in the teams’ first-round series to 3-1.

The defenceman fired a puck from the side boards in the extra period that found its way through traffic to keep Ottawa breathing.

The best-of-seven Battle of Ontario continues Tuesday night with Game 5 in Toronto.

“For such a young guy, I take so much from him and look up to him the way he prepares,” Tkachuk, the Senators captain, said of the Sanderson. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen somebody prepare as well as him. I’m lucky to call him one my best buddies on the team and just to be able to learn from him.”

The 22-year-old blueliner from Whitefish, Mt., selected fifth overall at the 2020 draft registered 11 goals and 46 assists for 57 points across 80 games in his third NHL campaign before finding the back of the net in his fourth playoff contest.

“It’s fast,” Sanderson, who also has two assists in the series, said of post-season hockey. “There’s not a lot of room to make plays out there. The little details add up.”

Stutzle, much like Tkachuk, has been impressed with how the son of former NHLer Geoff Sanderson has gone about his business since joining Ottawa’s setup in 2022-23 after two seasons at the University of North Dakota.

“I always knew how good of a player he’s going to be,” said the centre, who opened Saturday’s scoring with his first post-season goal off a Sanderson power-play setup. “He’s matched up against the top guys every night, and you don’t feel great every night, but I think he’s done a really good job taking care of his body. He’s a really good pro and I look up to him in certain ways. He just gets better.

“A special player.”

Hired last May to help guide a young core out of a glacial rebuild, Senators head coach Travis Green knew Sanderson was a talent after watching film.

“When I saw him in training camp, I knew he was a really good player,” the bench boss said following Ottawa’s first playoff victory since the 2017 Eastern Conference final. “And now, if you ask me today, he’s an exceptional player. His game’s still growing. Like a lot of our team, we have players that have gotten better from training camp to today. They’re still going to get better next year.

“That’s the exciting part.”

Stutzle was asked where Sanderson ranks on the list of the NHL’s best.

“I believe he can be a top-2 (defenceman) in the league,” said the 23-year-old German. “I really believe that. He does it all offensively, defensively. It’s pretty impressive to watch.”

Sanderson wasn’t happy with his start to 2024-25, but gained traction throughout the schedule and was added to the U.S. roster at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February as an injury replacement for Vancouver Canucks star Quinn Hughes.

He scored in the final against Canada, a gut-wrenching 3-2 OT loss in Boston.

“It was awesome,” Sanderson said of the overall experience. “Thrown into that tournament and having to adjust on the fly, but super grateful for my time there.”

Tkachuk, who was also on that American team, said it’s no surprise the defender steps up in important moments.

“He was already confident to begin with,” said the 25-year-old winger. “But I think he showed the hockey world how good of a player he is, especially on that stage and especially moments like (Saturday).

“Big game for us … steps up and gets the job done.”

Sanderson and the Senators have some time to rest after a third straight OT game in a series that saw the Leafs secure consecutive 3-2 extra-time victories that pushed their provincial rival to the brink.

Sanderson struck back to keep Ottawa’s flickering hopes from being doused.

“A hard critic on himself,” Tkachuk said. “He’s showing what he’s all about.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2025.