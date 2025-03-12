A dangerous wave of smishing attacks which includes fraudulent text messages targeting iPhone and Android users is sweeping across the US, prompting urgent warnings from the FBI, FTC, and local authorities.

Cybercriminals have registered more than 10,000 malicious domains to fuel these scams, which impersonate unpaid toll bills or missed delivery notifications. Victims receive urgent texts claiming they owe payments, complete with links to fake websites designed to steal credit card details, bank information, and personal data for identity theft.

What is FBI warning about?

The FBI advises deleting suspicious texts immediately, especially those pressuring users to pay fines or resolve delivery issues. These messages often bypass iMessage’s security by instructing recipients to reply directly or copy links into Safari. Recent reports from Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 reveal the scams now blend toll-related threats with fake delivery service alerts, expanding their reach.

Major cities like Boston, Denver, Detroit, Houston, and San Francisco have issued alerts as the scams surge. The FTC warns that clicking these links doesn’t just risk financial loss—it exposes users to long-term identity theft. Security analysts link the operation to Chinese cybercrime groups providing tools to local operators, enabling rapid scalability.

Toll scams stirring up again?

Toll scams dominate headlines, with weekly reports of new campaigns. For example, a Bleeping Computer report noted a spike in domains mimicking legitimate toll services, while Forbes highlighted the simplicity of detecting and avoiding these texts. Authorities urge vigilance: verify unexpected payment requests through official channels, avoid clicking links, and report scams to the FTC.

With thousands of domains cycling through attacks daily, experts stress that awareness is the best defense. If a text demands urgent action or payment, assume it’s a scam and delete it.

