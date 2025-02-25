The US and Europe battled in the UN and G7 over whether to blame Russia for its war against Ukraine, German election winner Friedrich Merz faces serious hurdles to boosting defence spending, and Apple said it planned to hire an additional 20,000 staff in the US over the next four years. Plus,

US commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland has pledged to stick with its climate commitments, despite looser regulations under President Donald Trump.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Europe and US clash over Ukraine in G7 and UN

Debt and defence worries for Friedrich Merz after AfD and far left make gains

Apple announces plans to create 20,000 US jobs in pitch to Donald Trump

ADM pledges to stick to climate goals as Donald Trump divides corporate world

