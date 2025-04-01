Four-time Davis Cup champion Feliciano Lopez will continue to spearhead the premier men’s team competition as the tournament director of its knockout stage until 2027, the International Tennis Federation said Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Spaniard oversaw the Final 8 in Malaga in 2023 and 2024 and will reprise his role during the next three editions to be held in Italy.

“I’m honored that the ITF has put its trust in me for the event’s long-term future and I’m excited to work on it in Italy for the next three years, starting in Bologna this November,” former world No. 12 Lopez said in a statement.

“I’m sure that we will build on our success in Malaga, and I will give everything to continue the growth of the Davis Cup.”

The 2025 Final 8 will take place Nov. 18-23, with hosts Italy targeting their third consecutive Davis Cup title.

They will be joined by seven countries following the second round of qualifying in September.