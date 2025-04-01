Carnival Cruise Line offers certain cruisers a privilege that other passengers don’t get. It’s a true benefit that makes your cruise easier, but some people insist on taking advantage of the cruise line’s generosity.

It’s a problem that Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald brings up quite often. He talked about this key issue during his daily video on Facebook on April 1.

Heald also talked about the two newest ships in the Carnival fleet and welcomed them to the brand.

And, perhaps most importantly, Heald addressed the cruise line’s trivia games. He was asked about offering better prizes, which would mean an end to Carnival’s coveted “ship-on-a-stick,” which has been its traditional prize for trivia.

Other cruise lines, he was told, charge for trivia and offer much better prizes. The brand ambassador took on those issues as well as a few others during his April 1 video (which had no trace of April Fools’ Day jokes).

Carnival welcomes new ships to Australia

Transcript:

Hello, welcome to today’s three-minute-or-less, possibly more video, and good morning, good afternoon, good evening wherever you are in this wonderful world. I hope you’re taking great care of yourselves and of each other. Three quick things.

Number one, thank you to everybody who’s been writing to me from the Carnival Adventure and the Carnival Encounter on their first cruises really under the Carnival brand. You’ve been telling me everything about the ship and what you’re enjoying and especially a huge, huge thank you to those that have mentioned the fabulous crew members on there. They are a mixture of crew members who were previously on the ship when it was P&L Australia and some of our crew members.

The integration has been incredible, and the fun is continuing. Thank you to everybody who sent me those wonderful reviews, which I enjoy sharing so much with the ship. Now, I do want to ask for the favour. I’m going to do a close-up, close-up warning, close-up warning.

Carnival begs guests on cabin rule

I’m trying to grow a beard, as you can tell. It won’t last, but anyway. I do need your help because I had four, one, two, three, four from one, two, three, four different ships from the senior officers there as particular from a certain department. Can I just remind all of our guests that have a Diamond status, Platinum status, Faster to the Fun or staying in a suite.

If you have that then yes, you can go to your cabin and drop off your luggage but this is another heartfelt plea to please leave straight away. We had comments from people on the ship asking me to do this, to ask you to please leave.

You can’t take a nap, you can’t tell as happened on four different ships with a housekeeping attendant to please come back because you need a nap or you want to unpack and other stuff or whatever’s going on in the cabin.

So, I didn’t mean it like that but you know what I mean. Seriously, please just put your carry-ons in the cupboard in the closet and walk straight away. Please allow housekeeping to do what they have to do to make sure your room is to the very highest of standards when you come back.

So, I appreciate your help with that and am sorry that I had to mention that again. I’m going to turn to my laptop and read this out, and hopefully, we can get this done before the three-minute mark.

Carnival mulls ‘ship on a stick’ future

John says this poster, I agree with Vera 100%. The ship on a stick and medallion are pathetic prizes for winning trivia.

Another cruise line which I won’t mention because I don’t speak Norwegian, have a five dollar participation fee, allegedly because I don’t know that, for some of their trivia games and have umbrellas, signature pens, speciality restaurant vouchers for two people and the winner gets the cash prize. Consider these prizes or OBC for each winner. John, why not have more trivia on the ships? It is relatively a painless way for Carnival to add activities.

So, basically they want rid of the ship on a stick. Do you agree? Do you agree that the ship on a stick which occasionally we give for trivia, mostly it’s the medallion, but most importantly do you want to see cash prizes?

Do you want to see cash entries therefore to give cash prizes or do you, like me, think that trivia is fun? It’s a great way to have fun, meet new friends and possibly win a medallion or a trophy and perhaps learn something along the way. Is it time to say goodbye to the coveted 14-carat gold solid plastic ship on a stick? I don’t think so.

Trivia, it’s fun, a chance to learn something. For example, did you know that Henry VIII was actually a medieval vacuum cleaner?

