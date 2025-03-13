

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is reportedly gearing up to remove mentions of climate change and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from its official documents. [emphasis, links added]

The agency is considering axing phrases such as “water conservation,” “electric vehicles,” and “fossil fuels” from official documents that direct its response to natural disasters, Politico’s E&E News reported Thursday.

The report comes amid ongoing efforts from the Trump administration to eliminate DEI-related programs and Biden-era energy and environmental justice initiatives across the federal government.

An internal memo from FEMA obtained by E&E News also mentions “DEIA and climate change terms that may violate EOs,” referring to DEI and accessibility and executive orders from President Donald Trump.

The memo also mentions terminology such as “water conservation,” according to the outlet.

Former President Joe Biden led a massive push to embed DEI across U.S. government agencies during his sole term, including signing an executive order on Jan. 20, 2021, aiming to advance “equity and racial justice through the federal government.”

Trump signed a Jan. 20 executive order to dismantle “wasteful” and “radical” DEI programs and preferencing across all federal government agencies as part of his broader agenda to overturn “woke” ideology in the government.

“The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion,’ into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military,” Trump wrote in the executive order.

